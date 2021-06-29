New York ranked best state for teen drivers in 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As summer has the highest rate of teens obtaining new driver’s licenses compared to all other seasons, driving in New York has been determined to be the safest for younger motorists.

The latest study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, determined the safest and least costly driving environments for teenagers in the United States.

The study compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics which included the number of teen driver fatalities, average cost of car repairs and the presence of impaired- driving laws.

New York State was determined to be the safest state overall for teen drivers. Following New York in the top three were Oregon and Connecticut. The top three least safe states were Wyoming, Idaho and South Dakota.

Findings that contributed to New York’s high ranking included it having the highest presence of occupant-protection laws, highest presence of distracted-driving/ texting-while-driving laws, highest presence of impaired-driving laws and the highest number of teen driver’s graduated licensing program provisions.

Additional findings for New York included:

4th lowest driver fatalities per 100,000 teens

6th lowest teen DUI’s per 100,000 teens

16th lowest average cost of car repairs

Full rankings of the 50 states are included in the chart below:

Overall Rank State Total Score Safety Economic Environment Driving Laws 1 New York 64.92 1 31 1 2 Oregon 59.72 4 26 5 3 Connecticut 59.01 7 17 25 4 Alaska 58.15 3 39 13 5 Massachusetts 57.85 6 21 37 6 Michigan 57.62 14 1 42 7 Minnesota 57.51 12 5 40 8 Texas 57.20 15 9 21 9 Maryland 57.05 5 33 16 10 New Jersey 56.81 2 43 26 11 Washington 56.69 11 38 2 12 Illinois 56.19 13 35 6 13 Maine 55.82 23 8 28 14 Ohio 55.69 17 2 48 15 Florida 55.40 21 10 33 16 Kentucky 55.32 27 4 17 17 North Carolina 54.98 19 20 28 18 Oklahoma 54.74 30 3 19 19 Delaware 54.52 26 29 4 20 Rhode Island 54.07 20 32 9 21 North Dakota 53.43 16 19 43 22 Louisiana 52.97 37 12 3 23 Hawaii 52.66 25 25 22 24 Pennsylvania 51.86 24 30 36 25 Wisconsin 51.50 28 18 34 26 West Virginia 51.43 36 14 11 27 Georgia 51.33 10 45 23 28 Virginia 50.38 9 46 30 29 Kansas 50.17 41 7 19 30 Iowa 49.79 33 15 39 31 Utah 48.92 18 47 15 32 Tennessee 48.83 29 41 8 33 Vermont 48.77 32 13 45 34 New Mexico 48.68 35 34 7 35 California 47.99 8 50 10 36 Indiana 47.57 40 16 34 37 Arizona 47.56 31 42 18 38 Colorado 47.48 38 36 12 39 Nevada 46.77 22 48 24 40 Alabama 45.59 39 40 14 41 South Carolina 44.75 34 44 31 42 New Hampshire 44.49 42 28 41 43 Arkansas 43.83 47 6 27 44 Nebraska 43.63 43 23 46 45 Mississippi 42.34 48 11 32 46 Missouri 40.61 44 24 50 47 Montana 38.77 46 27 49 48 South Dakota 38.62 49 22 44 49 Idaho 35.64 45 49 37 50 Wyoming 34.68 50 37 47

The full 2021’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers study can be read on WalletHub’s website.