New York ranked best state for teen drivers in 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As summer has the highest rate of teens obtaining new driver’s licenses compared to all other seasons, driving in New York has been determined to be the safest for younger motorists.
The latest study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, determined the safest and least costly driving environments for teenagers in the United States.
The study compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics which included the number of teen driver fatalities, average cost of car repairs and the presence of impaired- driving laws.
New York State was determined to be the safest state overall for teen drivers. Following New York in the top three were Oregon and Connecticut. The top three least safe states were Wyoming, Idaho and South Dakota.
Findings that contributed to New York’s high ranking included it having the highest presence of occupant-protection laws, highest presence of distracted-driving/ texting-while-driving laws, highest presence of impaired-driving laws and the highest number of teen driver’s graduated licensing program provisions.
Additional findings for New York included:
- 4th lowest driver fatalities per 100,000 teens
- 6th lowest teen DUI’s per 100,000 teens
- 16th lowest average cost of car repairs
Full rankings of the 50 states are included in the chart below:
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Safety
|Economic Environment
|Driving Laws
|1
|New York
|64.92
|1
|31
|1
|2
|Oregon
|59.72
|4
|26
|5
|3
|Connecticut
|59.01
|7
|17
|25
|4
|Alaska
|58.15
|3
|39
|13
|5
|Massachusetts
|57.85
|6
|21
|37
|6
|Michigan
|57.62
|14
|1
|42
|7
|Minnesota
|57.51
|12
|5
|40
|8
|Texas
|57.20
|15
|9
|21
|9
|Maryland
|57.05
|5
|33
|16
|10
|New Jersey
|56.81
|2
|43
|26
|11
|Washington
|56.69
|11
|38
|2
|12
|Illinois
|56.19
|13
|35
|6
|13
|Maine
|55.82
|23
|8
|28
|14
|Ohio
|55.69
|17
|2
|48
|15
|Florida
|55.40
|21
|10
|33
|16
|Kentucky
|55.32
|27
|4
|17
|17
|North Carolina
|54.98
|19
|20
|28
|18
|Oklahoma
|54.74
|30
|3
|19
|19
|Delaware
|54.52
|26
|29
|4
|20
|Rhode Island
|54.07
|20
|32
|9
|21
|North Dakota
|53.43
|16
|19
|43
|22
|Louisiana
|52.97
|37
|12
|3
|23
|Hawaii
|52.66
|25
|25
|22
|24
|Pennsylvania
|51.86
|24
|30
|36
|25
|Wisconsin
|51.50
|28
|18
|34
|26
|West Virginia
|51.43
|36
|14
|11
|27
|Georgia
|51.33
|10
|45
|23
|28
|Virginia
|50.38
|9
|46
|30
|29
|Kansas
|50.17
|41
|7
|19
|30
|Iowa
|49.79
|33
|15
|39
|31
|Utah
|48.92
|18
|47
|15
|32
|Tennessee
|48.83
|29
|41
|8
|33
|Vermont
|48.77
|32
|13
|45
|34
|New Mexico
|48.68
|35
|34
|7
|35
|California
|47.99
|8
|50
|10
|36
|Indiana
|47.57
|40
|16
|34
|37
|Arizona
|47.56
|31
|42
|18
|38
|Colorado
|47.48
|38
|36
|12
|39
|Nevada
|46.77
|22
|48
|24
|40
|Alabama
|45.59
|39
|40
|14
|41
|South Carolina
|44.75
|34
|44
|31
|42
|New Hampshire
|44.49
|42
|28
|41
|43
|Arkansas
|43.83
|47
|6
|27
|44
|Nebraska
|43.63
|43
|23
|46
|45
|Mississippi
|42.34
|48
|11
|32
|46
|Missouri
|40.61
|44
|24
|50
|47
|Montana
|38.77
|46
|27
|49
|48
|South Dakota
|38.62
|49
|22
|44
|49
|Idaho
|35.64
|45
|49
|37
|50
|Wyoming
|34.68
|50
|37
|47
The full 2021’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers study can be read on WalletHub’s website.