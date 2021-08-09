New York ranked 9th best state to have a baby

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The COVID-19 pandemic only added stress onto pregnant women as they prepare for child birth and having the safest experience possible.

According to the CDC, pregnant women may have an increased risk of severe illness or birth complications due to coronavirus. This only adds onto other factors such as costs, with the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costing around $4,500 with insurance, and sometimes over $10,000 without insurance.

To investigate where these factors affected mothers the most the personal finance website WalletHub conducted a study of 2021’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby. They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

Overall, New York was ranked the 9th best state to have a baby with a score of 58.05. New York ranked the following in the study’s categories:

7 th – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 23 rd – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 18 th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 14 th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita 7 th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

– Parental-Leave Policy Score 5th – Positive COVID-19 Testing Rate in the Past Week

Massachusetts was ranked the most ideal state to have a baby in with a score of 71.70 while Mississippi was ranked the works with the score of 28.11. Other states were ranked as follows:

Overall Rank State Total Score Cost Health Care Baby-Friendliness Family-Friendliness 1 Massachusetts 71.70 35 2 3 1 2 Minnesota 66.90 22 6 11 2 3 District of Columbia 66.79 19 10 1 N/A 4 New Hampshire 66.57 4 3 43 6 5 Vermont 65.99 39 1 25 5 6 North Dakota 64.40 2 18 23 3 7 Connecticut 62.10 46 5 13 9 8 Washington 61.41 43 12 4 8 9 New York 58.05 41 15 22 4 10 Hawaii 57.99 31 13 2 20 11 Rhode Island 57.83 36 4 5 24 12 Iowa 57.72 10 17 33 12 13 New Jersey 57.51 49 25 7 7 14 Oregon 57.11 24 16 8 21 15 Maine 57.05 18 8 24 18 16 Utah 55.99 8 41 16 10 17 Colorado 55.66 45 24 6 15 18 Maryland 55.31 5 14 35 22 19 Montana 54.94 9 27 14 19 20 Illinois 54.88 34 7 32 16 21 Virginia 53.99 26 19 28 17 22 Wisconsin 53.64 40 23 19 14 23 Nebraska 52.22 25 29 45 11 24 Alaska 52.06 29 9 9 33 25 Michigan 50.85 6 21 26 31 26 Pennsylvania 50.78 11 22 44 23 27 South Dakota 49.99 27 36 39 13 28 California 49.88 51 20 10 25 29 Idaho 48.58 14 28 12 34 30 Delaware 48.38 21 11 40 32 31 Ohio 48.27 3 26 37 30 32 Kentucky 45.08 12 37 17 37 33 Kansas 43.79 33 34 31 29 34 Texas 42.35 48 30 38 28 35 Indiana 42.18 20 38 34 35 36 Wyoming 42.09 50 40 21 26 37 Missouri 41.85 13 48 41 27 38 Tennessee 41.08 38 32 20 39 39 New Mexico 40.73 17 31 15 50 40 Florida 38.91 47 39 27 36 41 Arizona 38.82 28 43 18 42 42 North Carolina 36.94 42 35 47 38 43 Georgia 36.30 30 42 42 40 44 West Virginia 35.31 23 33 51 48 45 Oklahoma 35.01 15 45 36 46 46 Nevada 34.84 32 46 29 41 47 Arkansas 34.01 7 51 30 45 48 Louisiana 33.34 1 47 48 47 49 South Carolina 31.94 44 44 49 43 50 Alabama 28.95 37 49 46 44 51 Mississippi 28.11 16 50 50 49

Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians for each person.