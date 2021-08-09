New York ranked 9th best state to have a baby

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The COVID-19 pandemic only added stress onto pregnant women as they prepare for child birth and having the safest experience possible.
According to the CDC, pregnant women may have an increased risk of severe illness or birth complications due to coronavirus. This only adds onto other factors such as costs, with the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costing around $4,500 with insurance, and sometimes over $10,000 without insurance.
To investigate where these factors affected mothers the most the personal finance website WalletHub conducted a study of 2021’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby. They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.
Overall, New York was ranked the 9th best state to have a baby with a score of 58.05. New York ranked the following in the study’s categories:
- 7th – Infant Mortality Rate
- 23rd – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 18th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 14th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
- 7th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
- 5th – Positive COVID-19 Testing Rate in the Past Week
Massachusetts was ranked the most ideal state to have a baby in with a score of 71.70 while Mississippi was ranked the works with the score of 28.11. Other states were ranked as follows:
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Cost
|Health Care
|Baby-Friendliness
|Family-Friendliness
|1
|Massachusetts
|71.70
|35
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|66.90
|22
|6
|11
|2
|3
|District of Columbia
|66.79
|19
|10
|1
|N/A
|4
|New Hampshire
|66.57
|4
|3
|43
|6
|5
|Vermont
|65.99
|39
|1
|25
|5
|6
|North Dakota
|64.40
|2
|18
|23
|3
|7
|Connecticut
|62.10
|46
|5
|13
|9
|8
|Washington
|61.41
|43
|12
|4
|8
|9
|New York
|58.05
|41
|15
|22
|4
|10
|Hawaii
|57.99
|31
|13
|2
|20
|11
|Rhode Island
|57.83
|36
|4
|5
|24
|12
|Iowa
|57.72
|10
|17
|33
|12
|13
|New Jersey
|57.51
|49
|25
|7
|7
|14
|Oregon
|57.11
|24
|16
|8
|21
|15
|Maine
|57.05
|18
|8
|24
|18
|16
|Utah
|55.99
|8
|41
|16
|10
|17
|Colorado
|55.66
|45
|24
|6
|15
|18
|Maryland
|55.31
|5
|14
|35
|22
|19
|Montana
|54.94
|9
|27
|14
|19
|20
|Illinois
|54.88
|34
|7
|32
|16
|21
|Virginia
|53.99
|26
|19
|28
|17
|22
|Wisconsin
|53.64
|40
|23
|19
|14
|23
|Nebraska
|52.22
|25
|29
|45
|11
|24
|Alaska
|52.06
|29
|9
|9
|33
|25
|Michigan
|50.85
|6
|21
|26
|31
|26
|Pennsylvania
|50.78
|11
|22
|44
|23
|27
|South Dakota
|49.99
|27
|36
|39
|13
|28
|California
|49.88
|51
|20
|10
|25
|29
|Idaho
|48.58
|14
|28
|12
|34
|30
|Delaware
|48.38
|21
|11
|40
|32
|31
|Ohio
|48.27
|3
|26
|37
|30
|32
|Kentucky
|45.08
|12
|37
|17
|37
|33
|Kansas
|43.79
|33
|34
|31
|29
|34
|Texas
|42.35
|48
|30
|38
|28
|35
|Indiana
|42.18
|20
|38
|34
|35
|36
|Wyoming
|42.09
|50
|40
|21
|26
|37
|Missouri
|41.85
|13
|48
|41
|27
|38
|Tennessee
|41.08
|38
|32
|20
|39
|39
|New Mexico
|40.73
|17
|31
|15
|50
|40
|Florida
|38.91
|47
|39
|27
|36
|41
|Arizona
|38.82
|28
|43
|18
|42
|42
|North Carolina
|36.94
|42
|35
|47
|38
|43
|Georgia
|36.30
|30
|42
|42
|40
|44
|West Virginia
|35.31
|23
|33
|51
|48
|45
|Oklahoma
|35.01
|15
|45
|36
|46
|46
|Nevada
|34.84
|32
|46
|29
|41
|47
|Arkansas
|34.01
|7
|51
|30
|45
|48
|Louisiana
|33.34
|1
|47
|48
|47
|49
|South Carolina
|31.94
|44
|44
|49
|43
|50
|Alabama
|28.95
|37
|49
|46
|44
|51
|Mississippi
|28.11
|16
|50
|50
|49
Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians for each person.