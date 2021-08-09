New York ranked 9th best state to have a baby

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The COVID-19 pandemic only added stress onto pregnant women as they prepare for child birth and having the safest experience possible.

According to the CDC, pregnant women may have an increased risk of severe illness or birth complications due to coronavirus. This only adds onto other factors such as costs, with the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costing around $4,500 with insurance, and sometimes over $10,000 without insurance.

To investigate where these factors affected mothers the most the personal finance website WalletHub conducted a study of 2021’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby. They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

Overall, New York was ranked the 9th best state to have a baby with a score of 58.05. New York ranked the following in the study’s categories:

  • 7th – Infant Mortality Rate
  • 23rd – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
  • 18th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
  • 14th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
  • 7th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
  • 5th – Positive COVID-19 Testing Rate in the Past Week

Massachusetts was ranked the most ideal state to have a baby in with a score of 71.70 while Mississippi was ranked the works with the score of 28.11. Other states were ranked as follows:

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Cost Health Care Baby-Friendliness Family-Friendliness 
1Massachusetts71.7035231
2Minnesota66.90226112
3District of Columbia66.7919101N/A
4New Hampshire66.5743436
5Vermont65.99391255
6North Dakota64.40218233
7Connecticut62.10465139
8Washington61.41431248
9New York58.054115224
10Hawaii57.993113220
11Rhode Island57.83364524
12Iowa57.7210173312
13New Jersey57.51492577
14Oregon57.112416821
15Maine57.051882418
16Utah55.998411610
17Colorado55.664524615
18Maryland55.315143522
19Montana54.949271419
20Illinois54.883473216
21Virginia53.9926192817
22Wisconsin53.6440231914
23Nebraska52.2225294511
24Alaska52.06299933
25Michigan50.856212631
26Pennsylvania50.7811224423
27South Dakota49.9927363913
28California49.8851201025
29Idaho48.5814281234
30Delaware48.3821114032
31Ohio48.273263730
32Kentucky45.0812371737
33Kansas43.7933343129
34Texas42.3548303828
35Indiana42.1820383435
36Wyoming42.0950402126
37Missouri41.8513484127
38Tennessee41.0838322039
39New Mexico40.7317311550
40Florida38.9147392736
41Arizona38.8228431842
42North Carolina36.9442354738
43Georgia36.3030424240
44West Virginia35.3123335148
45Oklahoma35.0115453646
46Nevada34.8432462941
47Arkansas34.017513045
48Louisiana33.341474847
49South Carolina31.9444444943
50Alabama28.9537494644
51Mississippi28.1116505049

Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians for each person.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

