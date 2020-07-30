New York ranks 17th quickest state for unemployment recovery since start of pandemic

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A new study determined that New York State was found to be the 17th quickest state to recover from unemployment since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the recent WalletHub study, 17.8 million Americans remain unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last week only 1.4 million new unemployment claims nationwide, compared to 6.9 million during the peak of the pandemic.
The study identified which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery by comparing the change of unemployment since last year, the start of 2020, and the start of the pandemic.
New York was 17th quickest to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Key findings from the study include:
Highest recovery since the start of COVID-19:
- 1. Connecticut
- 2. Oregon
- 3. New Jersey
- 4. Vermont
- 5. Wisconsin
Lowest Recovery since the start of COVID-19
- 47. Virginia
- 48. Oklahoma
- 49. New Hampshire
- 50. Florida
- 51. Georgia
The study also found that the coronavirus has eliminated all job gains since the Great Recession, data pulled from February 2010 to February 2020.
For the full report, visit the WalletHub website.
