New York ranks 4th in nation for worst unemployment rates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)– The coronavirus pandemic has brought financial hardships to the United States. A recent study from WalletHub determined that New York State has the fourth worst unemployment rate in the nation.
The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 11.1%, which is lower than the 14.7% that the economy saw at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As one of the harder hit states, the New York unemployment rate is at 15.6% as of June 2020, making it one of the states with the lowest unemployment recovery since June 2019.
Other New York specific findings from the study include:
- A 304.1% change in unemployment since June 2019
- A 275.5% change in unemployment since January 2020
The complete survey can be found online here.
