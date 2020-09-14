New York ranks 8th for influenza vaccination rate in children nationwide, study finds

NEW YORK (WWTI) — While a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus is working to be developed, a recent study has determined which state’s nationwide vaccinate the most.

The WalletHub study, 2020’s States That Vaccinate the Most, found New York to rank 37, while Massachusetts ranked first and Mississippi ranked last. The study examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across categories such as the share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance and presence of reported measles outbreaks.

According to the study, detailed findings, with 1 being the best and 51 being the worst. for New York include:

8th ranked vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old

Ranked 20th for share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with updated HPV vaccination

Ranked 7th for share of teenagers 13 to 17 years old with MenACWY vaccination

20th ranked adult flu vaccination coverage rate

Ranked 45th for share of adults with tetanus vaccination

Ranked 45th for share of adults 60 or older with zoster vaccination

Ranked 14th for share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage

ranked 11 for share of children under 6 participating in an immunization information system

Additionally, according to a similar study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines prevented 732,00 deaths in the United States during a 19-year period. Additionally, the World Health Organization estimated that vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide from 2010 to 2015.

To read the full study and nationwide findings, visit the WalletHub website.

