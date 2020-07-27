New York ranks as top state for COVID-19 school closures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With final school reopening plans on the horizon, WalletHub recently completed a study to determine the best schools nationwide.
Out of all 50 states, New York ranked first for statewide closures due to COVID-19.
According to WalletHub, this was determined by studying performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials across 33 key metrics.
New York also ranked 12th out of 50 for overall school systems, with a quality rank of 16 and a safety rank of 10.
Full rankings for New York States were as followed:
- 4th- median ACT score
- 7th- student- teacher ratio
- 24th- percent of licensed or certified public K-12 teachers
- 30th- reading test scores
- 32nd- median SAT score
- 32nd- bullying incident rate
- 34th- math test scores
- 36th- percent of threatened or injured high school students
- 37th- dropout rate
Read the full study and findings on WalletHub’s website.
