NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will advance clean transportation efforts by removing barriers to the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The legislation will allow homeowners to install charging stations on their private property and while the homeowners’ associations can provide input on the installation process, they cannot prohibit the installation.

“We are sparking New York’s transition to clean transportation by removing barriers to owning and charging an electric vehicle,” Governor Hochul said. “It is not enough to encourage New Yorkers to buy electric – we must build green infrastructure that will drive New Yorkers to choose cleaner and greener modes of transportation. My administration will continue to advance our zero-emission transportation goals, and this legislation will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come.”

New Yorkers may be discouraged from seeing electric vehicles as realistic alternatives to gas-powered vehicles without a strong charging station network. The legislation makes it easier for New Yorkers to transition to electric vehicles in hopes of reaching New York State’s goal of 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025, and for all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.

New York is advancing through a range of initiatives including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program and Charge NY.

The governor’s office said the state’s efforts contributed to a record increase in the number of electric vehicles sold in 2021, bringing the total number of EVs on the road as of September 2022 to more than 114,000 and the number of charging stations in the state to more than 10,000, including Level 2 and fast chargers.