NEW YORK: Report NY moose sightings to DEC

NEW YORK (WWTI) — If you happen to see the largest land mammal in the state this summer, report it!

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking the public to report moose sightings to the Department through an online form. The push for these reports is a part of an ongoing effort to monitor moose across New York State.

Moose are known as the largest land mammal in the state, and most sighting occur in the summer when these mammals spend time in ponds and wetlands. Male moose, bulls, weigh up to 1,200 pounds and stand up to six feet tall at the shoulder. Females, cows, weigh between 500 to 800 pounds and usually give birth to one or two calves in late spring.

According to the DEC. moose can be found mainly in the Adirondack Mountains, but also occasionally in southeastern New York and the Catskills.

Many of these moose sightings however, will occur along roadways. The DEC warned New Yorkers to drive cautiously at dusk and dawn as moose can be hard to spot.

Sightings can be reported though the DEC’s online form and photos can be submitted to wildlife@dec.ny.gov.