New York republican representatives ‘Back the Blue’

WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the New York Republican State Committee gathered outside the Jefferson County Court Building to show their support for local law enforcement.

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy led the conversation regarding the importance of supporting law enforcement, and “defending not defunding.”

Chairman Nick Langworthy was joined by Jefferson County GOP Chairman Don Coon, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills and Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli

Following the recent uptick in violence throughout the country, including the North Country, the attendees focused on respect and community understanding.

