NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Republican leaders are pushing to end the mask mandate in schools.

On February 9, New York Governor Kathy Hochul lifted a mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirement for indoor businesses. This is following declining COVID-19 rates across New York.

However, this announcement did not lift mask mandates in schools.

In response, New York Republican representatives and the New York GOP called on Governor Hochul to end the school mask mandate immediately.

Congressmembers Elise Stefanik, Andrew R. Garbarino, Lee Zeldin, Claudia Tenney, Tom Reed, Chris Jacobs, John Katko and Nicole Maliotakis all addressed this debate in a letter, requesting Governor Hochul to rescind the mask mandate.

In the letter, the Representatives called the school mask mandate “unconstitutional,” and claimed masks have “negatively impacted children’s experience in the classroom.”

“The concept that children must continue to wear face coverings while attending school ignores and rejects available scientific data on the issue. Countless studies have shown that children experience lower infection and transmission rates than adults,” the Congressmembers said in their letter.

“After years of abiding by public health safety guidelines, children are itching to be able to return to some semblance of normalcy. Knowing that the risk of transmission among children is extremely low, it is counterintuitive to keep this ill-conceived mandate that does little to improve the wellness and safety of our state’s children. For these reasons, we urge you to end these punitive measures for once and for all,” the group added.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik previously called out the Governor prior to indoor masking requirements being lifted. Rep. Stefanik claimed the school mask mandate was “authoritarian,” and has lead to confusion.”

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy also called out the mandate following Governor Hochul’s announcement on Wednesday. His statement is included below:

“Kathy Hochul’s refusal to lift the mask mandate on children in schools is not only patently absurd, but it defies logic, science, and morality. As a parent myself, we are sick and tired of our kids being treated as pawns in Democrats’ obsession with power and control. It’s sickening that we have a governor who cares more about polling and focus groups than what is best for our children.”

In her COVID-19 briefing on February 9, Governor Hochul said that the State is planning to reassess school mask mandates at the beginning of March following midwinter break.