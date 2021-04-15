New York Salvation Army receives ‘colossal’ donation of dry goods worth $2 million

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salvation Army Empire State Division has received a significant gift of dry goods from an anonymous donor.

According to the regional branch of the Salvation Army, the Division received an anonymous donation of cleaning supplies and paper products worth $2 million. Items donated included liquid soap, toilet paper, paper plates, cleaners sanitizing wipes, napkins and paper towels.

Salvation Army Empire State Divisional Command Major Ivan Rock considered this donation crucial to support the communities the division serves.

“This colossal donation is the catalyst for The Salvation Army to be able to continue meeting the needs of those in the communities we serve across the Empire State Division,” stated Major Rock. “The effects of COVID-19 are still a major challenge and this donation will help thousands get back to a normal life.”

These goods are now being delivered through stops to different Salvation Army Community Centers across the Empire State Division.

Salvation Army Community Centers involved include Buffalo, Canandaigua, Corning, Cortland, Elmira, Glens Falls, Ithaca, Jamestown, Lockport, Plattsburgh, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, and Watertown.

The Division added that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has helped nearly 700,000 individuals. This recent donation will now add to that number and goods will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.