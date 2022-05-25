ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York is one step closer to forming a Military Council. This is through New York State Senate Bill S1225, which recently passed the State Senate on May 23.

According to the Bill, if this legislation passes in New York, it would establish the Governor’s Military Council. The Council, comprised of a dozen members, would be responsible for identifying ways to protect and grow military installations in New York.

Council priorities would include creating new, defense-related jobs and improving the quality of life for members of the U.S. Armed Forces living in New York.

Additionally, the Council would make recommendations to the Legislature for actions they could take to improve the lives of service members and their families by strengthening ties between installations and surrounding communities.

Members of the council would be appointed by the Governor, Temporary President and Minority Leader of the State Senate and the Speaker and Minority Leader of the State Assembly. Council terms would be a maximum of three years.

The legislation was introduced by New York State Senator Patty Ritchie who represents the 48th District, which includes the Fort Drum military installation.

“As the representative of the brave soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division and their families, I know how critical it is for New York State to be aware of the challenges service members face, as well as the important role military installations, like Fort Drum, play when it comes to our national defense and the economy,” Senator Ritchie said in a press release.

After the bill was passed in the Senate on May 23, it was sent to the New York State Assembly where it is now being reviewed.