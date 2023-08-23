WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – New York senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced a number of upstate New York projects will earn funding in a press release made on Wednesday, August 23.

The senators announced a total of $11 million in funding for a number of projects including childcare, infrastructure job growth and broadband internet.

Lewis County-based Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center got nearly $3 million classroom expansion. DANC got nearly $2.5 million for high-speed broadband projects. Canton-Potsdam Hospital received $500,000 for various projects.

The town of Henderson will get $1 million for a wastewater treatment project and the Clayton Improvement Association will be granted $500,000 for a multitude of projects. The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will also be given $1 million for a childcare center.

Here is a breakdown of the funding: