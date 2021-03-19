New York small businesses awarded over $14.9B from latest round of Paycheck Protection Program

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New York small businesses are continuing to receive funding from the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Small Business Administration released a weekly report on Thursday, detailing nationwide funding from the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program. According to the SBA more than 2.5 million loans totaling over $168 billion have been approved in the 2021 PPP funding round.

Specifically for New York State over 182 thousand loans have been approved totaling over $14.9 billion in funding for the state’s small businesses.

Additionally as of March 11, 2021, 85% of the recent funding round have been for less than $100,000, 92% of loans have gone to businesses with 20 employees or fewer and approximately 39% of PPP loans have completed the forgiveness process across all loan sizes.

New York continues to have the second largest amount of net approved PPP dollars for 2021 behind California. Specific funding amounts for New York State are detailed below:

Loans Total funding New York State 182,944 $14,896,337,348

An additional breakdown of approved funding is included in the chart that follows:

Total volume Total set aside First Draw Loans <= 10 employees

First Draw Loans LMI & <$250K $13.3 Billion

$4.1 Billion $15 billion Second Draw Loans <= 10 employees

Second Draw Loans LMI & <$250k $40.8 Billion

$17.5 Billion $25 Billion Community Financial Institutions $7.4 Billion $15 Billion First & Second Draw from IDIs, CUs, FCSIs < $10B $79.2 Billion $15 Billion New First Draw Borrowers $18.8 Billion $35 Billion

The SBA also reported that the top industries receiving PPP Approvals include:

Accommodation & Food Service (NAICS Code 72) tops the list with 17% of all 2021 PPP loans approved, followed by

Construction (13%)

Professional, Scientific & Technical Services (11%)

Health & Social Assistance (11%)

Manufacturing (9%)

A full report can be found on the Small Business Administration website.