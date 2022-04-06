BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New Yorkers now have access to a new program focusing on breaking nicotine addictions.

The New York State Smokers’ Quitline recently launched its “Learn2QuitNY” program, a free comprehensive six-week text program to help tobacco and electronic nicotine product users take control of their health.

According to the Quitline, the program provides step-by-step guidance through daily texts for New Yorkers to learn and practice skills that promote “freedom from nicotine dependence.

Learn2Quite NY was developed by a team of clinicians, researchers and computer programmers with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Learn2QuitNY is based on an effective tobacco cessation treatment manual and guides clients step-by-step through the quitting process,” Leader of the Development Team, Roswell Park’s Dr. Christine Sheffer said in a press release. “Many texts include links to detailed information on topics of concern such as weight gain while quitting, how to be around others who use tobacco, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and more.”

Clients can use the program by itself or in combination with the Quitline’s many other services, including telephone support, online coach chat and self-help materials at nysmokefree.com.

Most State residents are also eligible to receive a free starter supply of NRT via mail, typically in the form of nicotine patches, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges.

Quit coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com.