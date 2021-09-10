New York special antlerless deer season to open in select areas Sept. 11

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Tomorrow will mark the opening of a special deer hunting season in certain areas across New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminded hunters on Friday that a special mid-September antlerless deer season is set to begin on September 11. This will be open in select Wildlife Management Units.

According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, this will create a new opportunities for New York State hunters. It will specifically help to manage deer populations.

“New York’s experts take great pride in scientifically managing our deer populations and continue to advance new measures to improve deer management and create new hunting opportunities in the state.” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “Right now, deer populations are at or above target levels in some parts of New York State and DEC encourages hunters to help advance our efforts by taking does in these areas.”

The DEC confirmed that this new season is applicable for those using firearms, crossbows and vertical bows in Wildlife Management Units 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F. Hunters can also use using vertical bows in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C. This season hunters may only use Deer Management Permits and Deer Management Assistance Permit tags.

This new season begins September 11 and runs through September 19. Hunters are reminded to always wear a fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat or vest when hunting deer with a firearm.