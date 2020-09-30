New York State awarded $18M to train workers and support entrepreneurs

In this May 12, 2020 photo, a storefront displays “For Rent” signs in the window in the Red Hook neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. . Some small businesses are closing for good due to the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State has been awarded funding support small business recovery following COVID-19 stressors.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 30 that the state has been awarded a total of $18 million in federal grant funding. The funding will help to train New Yorkers for jobs, support entrepreneurs and help with small business recovery.

According to Governor Cuomo, New York was one of eight states to receive funding made available through the CARES Act.

“The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, and as we continue to fight against this deadly virus, we must also respond to the economic devastation it has caused. With millions of Americans out of work, we must use every resource available to train New Yorkers to compete – and succeed – in this difficult economic situation,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Our workforce is the bedrock of our economy, and I know that this funding will help bridge the gap between education and industry, allowing us to build back better by uplifting both individuals looking for jobs and small businesses across the state.”

The New York State Department of Labor, Office of Workforce Development, Empire State Development, New York’s ten Regional Economic Development Councils, the State University of New York, and the City University of New York will allocate funding.

