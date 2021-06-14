New York State Board of Regents elects new Vice Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Board of Regents has named a new Vice Chancellor.

During a meeting in the second week of June, the Board of Regents unanimously elected Regent Josephine Victoria Finn to the position of Vice Chancellor.

According to New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, Vice Chancellor Finn has served on the Board of Regents since 2014.

Her work on the Board has always focused on empowering students from all backgrounds to visualize successful futures for themselves and to provide them with a sense of belonging and self-worth,” stated Commissioner Rosa. “Vice Chancellor Finn’s unanimous election is a testament to her many accomplishments, and I look forward to continuing our work on behalf of New York’s students, educators, licensed professionals, libraries, and museums.”

New York State Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Finn assumed her new position on June 8, 2021.