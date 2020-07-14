New York State colleges and universities support lawsuit against Trump Administration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General, Letitia James on July 13 against the Trump Administrations reversal of policy that threatens international students, New York State colleges and universities have released statements in support.

The new rule by ICE threatens to deport over a million international students nationwide. According to the lawsuit, it jeopardizes SUNY’s nearly 22,000 international students, and the 37,000 UUP-represented SUNY employees.

“We are proud to have a wide and growing coalition of colleges, universities, educational organizations, students, and unions supporting our lawsuit to stop the Trump Administration’s cruel and dangerous policy that threatens us all,” said Attorney General James. “International students should never be used as political fodder to force colleges to reopen their doors.”

According to the Office of the New York Attorney General, private college’s and universities such as Cornell University in Ithaca, Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, and Syracuse University all stand in support for James’ lawsuit.

Frederick E. Kowal, president of the United University Professions stated, “International students provide crucial cultural, academic, and financial resources to SUNY campuses across the state. They should be supported during this crisis, not demonized.”

The lawsuit yesterday was filed against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

