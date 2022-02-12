NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 169,476
  • Total Positive – 4,232
  • Percent Positive – 2.50%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,883 (-266)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 432
  • Patients in ICU – 635 (-33)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 369 (-32)
  • Total Discharges – 280,374 (+587)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,073
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,779
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,436,580
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 47,847
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,688
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 9, 2022Thursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022
Capital Region43.4039.6937.43
Central New York51.8048.3644.64
Finger Lakes31.5128.2226.54
Long Island25.3623.9821.75
Mid-Hudson27.1025.2722.70
Mohawk Valley46.1644.0141.62
New York City26.6924.7822.73
North Country58.4154.5953.74
Southern Tier45.6342.1840.39
Western New York31.4829.1226.52
Statewide30.8828.6826.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 9, 2022Thursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022
Capital Region7.64%6.93%6.64%
Central New York8.73%7.83%7.76%
Finger Lakes6.69%6.15%5.75%
Long Island4.25%4.09%3.79%
Mid-Hudson3.52%3.26%3.01%
Mohawk Valley7.19%6.56%6.32%
New York City2.57%2.35%2.21%
North Country9.18%8.58%8.35%
Southern Tier5.35%5.13%4.80%
Western New York7.18%6.79%6.30%
Statewide3.88%3.57%3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWednesday, February 9, 2022Thursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022
Bronx2.28%2.12%1.91%
Kings2.27%2.03%1.90%
New York2.22%1.98%1.89%
Queens3.56%3.32%3.15%
Richmond2.82%2.61%2.48%

Yesterday, 4,232 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,861,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,23670
Allegany8,61118
Broome43,51472
Cattaraugus14,91429
Cayuga15,36823
Chautauqua23,00519
Chemung20,65837
Chenango8,94928
Clinton15,75881
Columbia9,70015
Cortland10,11829
Delaware7,43913
Dutchess62,65945
Erie203,777217
Essex5,31222
Franklin8,78024
Fulton12,06626
Genesee13,41017
Greene8,3238
Hamilton8186
Herkimer13,33211
Jefferson19,23142
Lewis6,0198
Livingston11,30812
Madison12,48537
Monroe147,942149
Montgomery11,48626
Nassau395,873250
Niagara46,74048
NYC2,257,1161,374
Oneida51,38788
Onondaga105,247199
Ontario19,12940
Orange104,60077
Orleans8,4636
Oswego24,33277
Otsego9,43419
Putnam23,11417
Rensselaer30,27525
Rockland90,67446
Saratoga44,39671
Schenectady31,88245
Schoharie4,8254
Schuyler3,3114
Seneca5,64116
St. Lawrence19,91264
Steuben19,12527
Suffolk420,205251
Sullivan17,97516
Tioga10,32312
Tompkins16,95848
Ulster30,36644
Warren13,01025
Washington11,63822
Wayne16,64636
Westchester244,862185
Wyoming8,1459
Yates3,2333

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region21214267.0%7033.0%
Central New York1198571.4%3428.6%
Finger Lakes41419847.8%21652.2%
Long Island59830050.2%29849.8%
Mid-Hudson36616444.8%20255.2%
Mohawk Valley1046966.3%3533.7%
New York City1,50568045.2%82554.8%
North Country944648.9%4851.1%
Southern Tier1226351.6%5948.4%
Western New York34918452.7%16547.3%
Statewide3,8831,93149.7%1,95250.3%

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,073. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Bronx5
Dutchess1
Erie6
Fulton1
Herkimer1
Kings7
Livingston2
Monroe2
Nassau6
New York4
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens9
Suffolk7
Ulster1
Washington1
Westchester1
Yates1
Grand Total60

Yesterday, 8,855 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,650 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region961,907262
Central New York643,540246
Finger Lakes860,141304
Long Island2,167,4131,557
Mid-Hudson1,693,805942
Mohawk Valley323,790129
New York City7,954,0254,801
North Country302,000134
Southern Tier437,758193
Western New York951,621287
Statewide16,296,0008,855

People with complete vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region878,749515
Central New York594,163323
Finger Lakes795,363462
Long Island1,918,2181,683
Mid-Hudson1,480,6061,362
Mohawk Valley300,420199
New York City7,011,0696,290
North Country272,817136
Southern Tier400,024263
Western New York871,345417
Statewide14,522,77411,650

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region444,5481,2326,712
Central New York295,1191,1485,980
Finger Lakes461,8601,4388,695
Long Island1,055,9654,81427,851
Mid-Hudson808,3413,76819,504
Mohawk Valley157,1536453,070
New York City2,671,45511,76872,816
North Country138,2896522,924
Southern Tier210,6627553,612
Western New York501,9531,0578,464
Statewide6,745,34527,277159,628