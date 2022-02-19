NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“As we continue to see hospitalizations and cases decrease, I want to thank New Yorkers who have been doing their part to keep each other safe,” Governor Hochul said. “As New York continues to build back from the pandemic, I want to remind everyone how critically important it is to use the tools at our disposal and get vaccinated and boosted to ensure we continue our incredible progress as we head into the spring.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 177,826
  • Total Positive – 3,050
  • Percent Positive – 1.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,745 (-131)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 325
  • Patients in ICU – 460 (-30)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 258 (-30)
  • Total Discharges – 283,238 (+405)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,412
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION    Wednesday, February 16, 2022Thursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022
Capital Region24.4822.9923.33
Central New York33.9333.3430.76
Finger Lakes19.4218.4517.30
Long Island14.9614.2513.28
Mid-Hudson15.0215.3615.02
Mohawk Valley28.5527.2025.99
New York City13.2814.3913.70
North Country43.9240.5137.34
Southern Tier33.8531.9130.40
Western New York19.4419.2618.10
Statewide17.6917.7516.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 
Capital Region4.42%4.22%4.26%
Central New York6.15%6.37%5.88%
Finger Lakes4.51%4.25%3.97%
Long Island2.81%2.66%2.50%
Mid-Hudson2.69%2.71%2.61%
Mohawk Valley4.59%4.75%4.66%
New York City1.41%1.52%1.43%
North Country7.50%7.53%7.12%
Southern Tier4.11%3.78%3.63%
Western New York5.10%4.98%4.66%
Statewide2.50%2.50%2.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 
Bronx1.16%1.37%1.35%
Kings1.38%1.40%1.30%
New York1.38%1.72%1.61%
Queens1.58%1.53%1.42%
Richmond1.89%1.77%1.70%

Yesterday 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyNew Positive
Albany74
Allegany14
Broome58
Cattaraugus10
Cayuga20
Chautauqua28
Chemung27
Chenango12
Clinton32
Columbia12
Cortland8
Delaware7
Dutchess39
Erie140
Essex9
Franklin22
Fulton9
Genesee12
Greene2
Hamilton2
Herkimer23
Jefferson31
Lewis8
Livingston12
Madison24
Monroe102
Montgomery24
Nassau165
Niagara27
NYC964
Oneida49
Onondaga120
Ontario24
Orange70
Orleans3
Oswego53
Otsego19
Putnam23
Rensselaer95
Rockland41
Saratoga58
Schenectady39
Schoharie9
Schuyler3
Seneca5
St. Lawrence50
Steuben31
Suffolk143
Sullivan21
Tioga11
Tompkins25
Ulster41
Warren16
Washington11
Wayne17
Westchester140
Wyoming9
Yates7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1579057.3%6742.7%
Central New York1177665.0%4135.0%
Finger Lakes34815945.7%18954.3%
Long Island42920347.3%22652.7%
Mid-Hudson2299742.4%13257.6%
Mohawk Valley594169.5%1830.5%
New York City1,02542341.3%60258.7%
North Country703448.6%3651.4%
Southern Tier1005353.0%4747.0%
Western New York21111052.1%10147.9%
Statewide2,7451,28646.8%1,45953.2%

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx4
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings7
Lewis1
Monroe2
Nassau2
New York3
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens5
Richmond1
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk3
Westchester2

Yesterday, 4,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,329 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region963,731338
Central New York644,857226
Finger Lakes861,977325
Long Island2,176,3951,280
Mid-Hudson1,699,3851,005
Mohawk Valley324,403101
New York City7,972,629198
North Country303,073219
Southern Tier438,700279
Western New York952,115381
Statewide16,337,2654,352

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region880,989411
Central New York595,702274
Finger Lakes798,267575
Long Island1,929,1261,612
Mid-Hudson1,487,0391,119
Mohawk Valley301,333153
New York City7,040,31964
North Country274,035249
Southern Tier401,280301
Western New York873,417571
Statewide14,581,5075,329

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region451,2371,3986,689
Central New York300,7921,2905,673
Finger Lakes470,9371,9719,077
Long Island1,084,9145,32328,949
Mid-Hudson828,9303,96420,589
Mohawk Valley160,2425993,089
New York City2,743,56192172,106
North Country141,2106242,921
Southern Tier214,2761,0223,614
Western New York511,8382,0609,885
Statewide6,907,93719,172162,592