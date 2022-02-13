NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardians, don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 157,244

Total Positive – 3,583

Percent Positive – 2.28%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,588 (-295)

Patients Newly Admitted – 371

Patients in ICU – 608 (-27)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (-17)

Total Discharges – 280,983 (+609)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,125

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,779

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,479,837

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 43,257

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,857

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Capital Region 39.69 37.43 31.46 Central New York 48.36 44.64 44.97 Finger Lakes 28.22 26.54 25.46 Long Island 23.98 21.75 19.98 Mid-Hudson 25.27 22.70 21.83 Mohawk Valley 44.01 41.62 38.83 New York City 24.78 22.73 21.24 North Country 54.59 53.74 52.82 Southern Tier 42.18 40.39 40.37 Western New York 29.12 26.52 25.73 Statewide 28.68 26.48 24.95

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Capital Region 6.93% 6.64% 5.55% Central New York 7.83% 7.76% 7.63% Finger Lakes 6.15% 5.75% 5.44% Long Island 4.09% 3.79% 3.56% Mid-Hudson 3.26% 3.01% 3.01% Mohawk Valley 6.56% 6.32% 6.04% New York City 2.35% 2.21% 2.06% North Country 8.58% 8.35% 8.08% Southern Tier 5.13% 4.80% 4.55% Western New York 6.79% 6.30% 6.06% Statewide 3.57% 3.37% 3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Bronx 2.12% 1.91% 1.63% Kings 2.03% 1.90% 1.79% New York 1.98% 1.89% 1.81% Queens 3.32% 3.15% 3.00% Richmond 2.61% 2.48% 2.31%

Yesterday 3,583 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,864,638. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,292 56 Allegany 8,623 12 Broome 43,579 65 Cattaraugus 14,932 18 Cayuga 15,385 17 Chautauqua 23,028 23 Chemung 20,669 11 Chenango 8,967 18 Clinton 15,813 55 Columbia 9,712 12 Cortland 10,136 18 Delaware 7,446 7 Dutchess 62,716 57 Erie 203,945 168 Essex 5,319 7 Franklin 8,803 23 Fulton 12,082 16 Genesee 13,417 7 Greene 8,338 15 Hamilton 819 1 Herkimer 13,336 4 Jefferson 19,264 33 Lewis 6,022 3 Livingston 11,321 13 Madison 12,495 10 Monroe 148,071 129 Montgomery 11,493 7 Nassau 396,090 217 Niagara 46,772 32 NYC 2,258,412 1,296 Oneida 51,440 53 Onondaga 105,413 166 Ontario 19,153 24 Orange 104,661 61 Orleans 8,473 10 Oswego 24,384 52 Otsego 9,454 20 Putnam 23,121 7 Rensselaer 30,352 77 Rockland 90,723 49 Saratoga 44,437 41 Schenectady 31,935 53 Schoharie 4,830 5 Schuyler 3,322 11 Seneca 5,647 6 St. Lawrence 19,954 42 Steuben 19,153 28 Suffolk 420,424 219 Sullivan 17,992 17 Tioga 10,341 18 Tompkins 17,004 46 Ulster 30,396 30 Warren 13,026 16 Washington 11,650 12 Wayne 16,663 17 Westchester 244,998 136 Wyoming 8,158 13 Yates 3,237 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 187 126 67.4% 61 32.6% Central New York 119 81 68.1% 38 31.9% Finger Lakes 397 181 45.6% 216 54.4% Long Island 550 275 50.0% 275 50.0% Mid-Hudson 341 159 46.6% 182 53.4% Mohawk Valley 88 58 65.9% 30 34.1% New York City 1,369 605 44.2% 764 55.8% North Country 84 42 50.0% 42 50.0% Southern Tier 118 62 52.5% 56 47.5% Western New York 335 176 52.5% 159 47.5% Statewide 3,588 1,765 49.2% 1,823 50.8%

Yesterday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,125. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 4 Dutchess 3 Erie 2 Kings 7 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 New York 6 Niagara 1 Onondaga 2 Oswego 2 Otsego 1 Queens 5 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Saratoga 1 Schuyler 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 2 Yates 1

Yesterday, 7,381 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,385 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 962,139 232 Central New York 643,753 213 Finger Lakes 860,403 262 Long Island 2,168,432 1,019 Mid-Hudson 1,694,719 914 Mohawk Valley 323,882 92 New York City 7,958,092 4,067 North Country 302,067 67 Southern Tier 437,844 86 Western New York 952,050 429 Statewide 16,303,381 7,381

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 879,156 407 Central New York 594,472 309 Finger Lakes 795,663 300 Long Island 1,919,599 1,381 Mid-Hudson 1,481,578 972 Mohawk Valley 300,548 128 New York City 7,017,924 6,855 North Country 272,923 106 Southern Tier 400,190 166 Western New York 872,106 761 Statewide 14,534,159 11,385

Booster/Additional Shots: