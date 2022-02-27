NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. Additionally, on Sunday Governor Hochul announced that the mask mandate for schools statewide will be lifted on March 2.

“As we’ve been saying from the very beginning, the vaccine is the best tool we have to beat back this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “The incredible progress we’ve made so far is thanks to New Yorkers from every corner of the state doing their part – rolling up their sleeves, getting the shot, and making sure they were protecting their families and our way of life. Now is the time to remain vigilant and keep up that hard work – get your shot, get boosted, and let’s leave this pandemic in the past.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 97,975

Total Positive – 1,671

Percent Positive – 1.71%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.94%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,911 (-88)

Patients Newly Admitted – 198

Patients in ICU – 342 (-7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 191 (+10)

Total Discharges – 285,572 (+273)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 20

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,684

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,057

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,791,518

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,061

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 80,844

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%

81.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Capital Region 16.08 14.89 14.09 Central New York 22.53 21.37 20.01 Finger Lakes 10.75 9.77 9.14 Long Island 9.27 8.89 8.55 Mid-Hudson 10.46 9.47 8.95 Mohawk Valley 18.90 17.93 16.43 New York City 9.88 9.55 9.01 North Country 25.64 23.73 22.09 Southern Tier 21.26 20.96 19.07 Western New York 12.79 12.06 10.73 Statewide 11.90 11.28 10.57

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Capital Region 3.35% 3.27% 3.34% Central New York 5.11% 5.14% 5.05% Finger Lakes 3.05% 3.07% 3.05% Long Island 1.93% 1.93% 1.95% Mid-Hudson 1.79% 1.73% 1.71% Mohawk Valley 3.65% 3.47% 3.36% New York City 1.17% 1.23% 1.30% North Country 5.46% 5.50% 5.48% Southern Tier 2.99% 3.03% 3.19% Western New York 3.44% 3.46% 3.31% Statewide 1.86% 1.89% 1.94%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Bronx 1.15% 1.20% 1.35% Kings 0.97% 1.00% 1.10% New York 1.23% 1.32% 1.37% Queens 1.37% 1.44% 1.48% Richmond 1.56% 1.62% 1.56%

Yesterday 1,671 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,901,267. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,904 18 Allegany 8,791 5 Broome 44,310 19 Cattaraugus 15,149 7 Cayuga 15,607 13 Chautauqua 23,307 10 Chemung 20,933 18 Chenango 9,131 4 Clinton 16,260 18 Columbia 9,870 4 Cortland 10,283 5 Delaware 7,546 5 Dutchess 63,162 14 Erie 205,629 45 Essex 5,449 6 Franklin 9,043 13 Fulton 12,254 5 Genesee 13,521 5 Greene 8,430 4 Hamilton 833 3 Herkimer 13,518 7 Jefferson 19,583 7 Lewis 6,085 4 Livingston 11,464 5 Madison 12,687 4 Monroe 149,210 49 Montgomery 11,652 1 Nassau 398,199 117 Niagara 47,179 25 NYC 2,271,464 681 Oneida 52,118 34 Onondaga 106,938 55 Ontario 19,444 11 Orange 105,311 26 Orleans 8,524 3 Oswego 24,954 12 Otsego 9,638 5 Putnam 23,294 5 Rensselaer 30,802 13 Rockland 91,154 19 Saratoga 45,059 31 Schenectady 32,316 16 Schoharie 4,895 1 Schuyler 3,376 2 Seneca 5,743 4 St. Lawrence 20,443 24 Steuben 19,489 21 Suffolk 422,503 101 Sullivan 18,172 5 Tioga 10,483 7 Tompkins 17,395 34 Ulster 30,799 19 Warren 13,253 9 Washington 11,832 8 Wayne 16,875 10 Westchester 246,496 70 Wyoming 8,219 3 Yates 3,289 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 138 79 57.2% 59 42.8% Central New York 69 37 53.6% 32 46.4% Finger Lakes 278 116 41.7% 162 58.3% Long Island 286 127 44.4% 159 55.6% Mid-Hudson 155 58 37.4% 97 62.6% Mohawk Valley 47 36 76.6% 11 23.4% New York City 670 279 41.6% 391 58.4% North Country 46 16 34.8% 30 65.2% Southern Tier 70 44 62.9% 26 37.1% Western New York 152 93 61.2% 59 38.8% Statewide 1,911 885 46.3% 1,026 53.7%

Yesterday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,684. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Kings 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Otsego 1 Richmond 2 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Tompkins 1 Warren 1

Yesterday, 883 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,705 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 965,037 136 Central New York 645,860 49 Finger Lakes 863,552 69 Long Island 2,181,065 131 Mid-Hudson 1,703,092 252 Mohawk Valley 324,886 14 New York City 7,972,615 -26 North Country 303,688 31 Southern Tier 439,275 35 Western New York 953,824 192 Statewide 16,352,894 883

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 882,477 134 Central New York 597,085 88 Finger Lakes 800,204 125 Long Island 1,935,802 651 Mid-Hudson 1,491,801 355 Mohawk Valley 302,056 35 New York City 7,040,782 64 North Country 274,873 44 Southern Tier 402,082 53 Western New York 875,797 156 Statewide 14,602,959 1,705

Booster/Additional Shots: