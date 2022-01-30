NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“New Yorkers are doing the right thing – getting vaccinated and receiving their booster, wearing their masks, and staying home when they’re sick,” Governor Hochul said. “The winter surge plan, too, is working to ensure we manage COVID-19 after the peak of Omicron and keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available all over the state. If you haven’t taken advantage of it yet, I encourage you to do so immediately – it’s the best weapon we have in this fight against the pandemic.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 173,385
- Total Positive – 8,781
- Percent Positive – 5.06%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.92%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,117 (-558)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 727
- Patients in ICU – 1,177 (-9)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 709 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 272,065 (+1,209)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 124
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,873
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427
- Total vaccine doses administered – 35,872,379
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,478
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 405,739
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, January 27, 2022
|Friday, January 28, 2022
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Capital Region
|106.6
|96.62
|87.35
|Central New York
|137.8
|125.58
|114.05
|Finger Lakes
|96.78
|83.96
|75.36
|Long Island
|82.05
|72.73
|65.99
|Mid-Hudson
|82.19
|74.2
|66.9
|Mohawk Valley
|120.72
|112.48
|101.35
|New York City
|96.08
|83.76
|68.41
|North Country
|131.34
|122.41
|115.21
|Southern Tier
|116.76
|108.16
|99.99
|Western New York
|110.52
|101.35
|93.51
|Statewide
|97.73
|86.98
|75.79
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, January 27, 2022
|Friday, January 28, 2022
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Capital Region
|10.53%
|10.23%
|9.79%
|Central New York
|13.71%
|13.46%
|12.83%
|Finger Lakes
|12.17%
|11.45%
|10.86%
|Long Island
|9.30%
|8.68%
|8.24%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.60%
|7.11%
|6.60%
|Mohawk Valley
|11.27%
|10.67%
|10.32%
|New York City
|5.95%
|5.21%
|4.83%
|North Country
|14.19%
|13.80%
|13.27%
|Southern Tier
|8.54%
|8.10%
|7.88%
|Western New York
|14.23%
|13.76%
|12.92%
|Statewide
|7.91%
|7.30%
|6.92%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, January 27, 2022
|Friday, January 28, 2022
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Bronx
|5.18%
|4.54%
|4.16%
|Kings
|5.69%
|5.17%
|4.89%
|New York
|5.35%
|4.39%
|3.91%
|Queens
|7.23%
|6.25%
|5.79%
|Richmond
|6.86%
|6.52%
|6.00%
Yesterday, 8,781 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,778,831. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|55,524
|163
|Allegany
|8,301
|20
|Broome
|42,294
|158
|Cattaraugus
|14,432
|55
|Cayuga
|14,965
|51
|Chautauqua
|22,355
|91
|Chemung
|20,081
|81
|Chenango
|8,604
|48
|Clinton
|14,776
|104
|Columbia
|9,415
|27
|Cortland
|9,754
|42
|Delaware
|7,188
|23
|Dutchess
|61,525
|135
|Erie
|199,585
|451
|Essex
|5,090
|28
|Franklin
|8,361
|35
|Fulton
|11,629
|64
|Genesee
|13,139
|39
|Greene
|8,119
|23
|Hamilton
|787
|2
|Herkimer
|12,925
|33
|Jefferson
|18,410
|82
|Lewis
|5,856
|11
|Livingston
|10,994
|40
|Madison
|11,995
|43
|Monroe
|145,121
|401
|Montgomery
|11,103
|43
|Nassau
|390,879
|481
|Niagara
|45,807
|99
|NYC
|2,228,118
|3,050
|Oneida
|49,973
|154
|Onondaga
|101,867
|349
|Ontario
|18,539
|99
|Orange
|102,851
|211
|Orleans
|8,269
|18
|Oswego
|23,258
|93
|Otsego
|9,073
|31
|Putnam
|22,817
|36
|Rensselaer
|29,353
|94
|Rockland
|89,532
|97
|Saratoga
|43,008
|128
|Schenectady
|31,024
|129
|Schoharie
|4,638
|10
|Schuyler
|3,220
|15
|Seneca
|5,395
|31
|St. Lawrence
|19,010
|74
|Steuben
|18,475
|94
|Suffolk
|415,142
|463
|Sullivan
|17,583
|31
|Tioga
|9,981
|55
|Tompkins
|16,282
|67
|Ulster
|29,620
|89
|Warren
|12,553
|43
|Washington
|11,201
|39
|Wayne
|16,110
|58
|Westchester
|241,818
|321
|Wyoming
|7,976
|16
|Yates
|3,131
|13
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|344
|229
|66.60%
|115
|33.40%
|Central New York
|223
|166
|74.40%
|57
|25.60%
|Finger Lakes
|632
|331
|52.40%
|301
|47.60%
|Long Island
|1,116
|613
|54.90%
|503
|45.10%
|Mid-Hudson
|715
|412
|57.60%
|303
|42.40%
|Mohawk Valley
|140
|100
|71.40%
|40
|28.60%
|New York City
|3,126
|1,597
|51.10%
|1,529
|48.90%
|North Country
|112
|68
|60.70%
|44
|39.30%
|Southern Tier
|186
|97
|52.20%
|89
|47.80%
|Western New York
|523
|298
|57.00%
|225
|43.00%
|Statewide
|7,117
|3,911
|55.00%
|3,206
|45.00%
Yesterday, 124 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,873. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|8
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chemung
|2
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|3
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|15
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|8
|New York
|12
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|5
|Orange
|4
|Queens
|17
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|9
|Rockland
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|14
|Ulster
|2
|Westchester
|7
Yesterday, 6,459 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,937 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|957,871
|232
|Central New York
|640,476
|207
|Finger Lakes
|855,831
|281
|Long Island
|2,150,192
|-300
|Mid-Hudson
|1,680,957
|149
|Mohawk Valley
|322,420
|90
|New York City
|7,892,966
|5,073
|North Country
|300,105
|76
|Southern Tier
|435,921
|203
|Western New York
|946,712
|448
|Statewide
|16,183,451
|6,459
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|873,139
|416
|Central New York
|590,338
|340
|Finger Lakes
|789,190
|338
|Long Island
|1,895,164
|186
|Mid-Hudson
|1,465,055
|404
|Mohawk Valley
|298,280
|98
|New York City
|6,932,640
|7,359
|North Country
|270,427
|161
|Southern Tier
|397,345
|187
|Western New York
|863,827
|448
|Statewide
|14,375,405
|9,937
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|430,040
|1,089
|10,507
|Central New York
|282,227
|838
|10,286
|Finger Lakes
|443,195
|1,140
|13,735
|Long Island
|885,944
|1,480
|37,358
|Mid-Hudson
|704,136
|1,969
|27,505
|Mohawk Valley
|150,703
|369
|5,138
|New York City
|2,176,937
|11,670
|85,555
|North Country
|131,880
|258
|4,800
|Southern Tier
|203,116
|772
|5,729
|Western New York
|483,607
|1,518
|15,755
|Statewide
|5,891,785
|21,103
|216,368