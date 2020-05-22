New York State DEC encourages New Yorkers to get outside, enjoy outdoor spaces responsibly

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Prior to the start of the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is encouraging New Yorkers to engage in responsible recreation close to home during the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

“New York State is deploying a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 public health crisis and we want to help ensure that measures and guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the virus continue to protect New Yorkers enjoying the outdoors,” said Commissioner Seggos.

“DEC is encouraging visitors to New York’s natural resources to get outside to recreate locally, practice physical distancing, show respect, and use common sense to protect themselves and others this weekend and throughout the summer season. Special steps are being undertaken to reduce density at DEC sites and lands where we expect big crowds during the holiday weekend, and we encourage visitors to check our website for any site-specific updates or restrictions.”

While enjoying outdoor spaces, the following guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19 are in place:

Stay home if you are sick, or showing or feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, coughing, and/or troubled breathing.

Practice social distancing. Keep at least six (6) feet of distance between you and others even when outdoors.

Wear a mask when you cannot maintain social distancing.

Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and high-fives.

Wash hands often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

Avoid unnecessary contact with surfaces that are often touched, such as doorknobs and handrails.

New Yorkers over 70 years old or with a compromised immune system should not visit public spaces, including those outdoors. These New Yorkers should remain indoors or spend time in the backyard or other personal outdoor space, pre-screen visitors by taking their temperature, and require visitors to wear masks.

For more information on steps New York State DEC is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.