New York State DEC launches new automated licensing system for anglers and hunters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has launched a new system for fishing, hunting and trapping licenses.

DECALS, the new DEC Automated Licensing System, helps users locate vendors, receive instant copies of licenses, and enter and view harvest information.

The system allows anglers and hunters to purchase a licenses quickly and be outside on the water or in the woods in no time.

According to the DECALS website, customer requirements include:

A valid NYS Driver’s License

A valid form of payment

A valid email address

More information and customer service options can be found here.

