WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has launched a new system for fishing, hunting and trapping licenses.
DECALS, the new DEC Automated Licensing System, helps users locate vendors, receive instant copies of licenses, and enter and view harvest information.
The system allows anglers and hunters to purchase a licenses quickly and be outside on the water or in the woods in no time.
According to the DECALS website, customer requirements include:
- A valid NYS Driver’s License
- A valid form of payment
- A valid email address
More information and customer service options can be found here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida woman takes job as nursing home dishwasher to be close to husband with Alzheimer’s
- Dead cat gets voter registration application in mail
- New York State DEC launches new automated licensing system for anglers and hunters
- Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000
- Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.