New York State DEC waives entry fees for grounds and trails during coronavirus outbreak, encourages social distancing

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State DEC is reminding the public that their grounds and trails are open during daylight hours, seven days a week. Entry fees are currently being waived.

Indoor spaces and restrooms at DEC environmental education centers, hatcheries and other public facilities are closed right now in effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DEC is encouraging families with children at home to visit their education webpage for activities.

The DEC recommends following the CDC/NYSDOH’s guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19, even in outdoor spaces:

Try to keep at least six (6) feet of distance between you and others

Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and kissing

Wash hands often or use a hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, and playground equipment

Campgrounds, boat launches, and other gated facilities that do not typically open until late spring or early summer will open and operate as usual.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.