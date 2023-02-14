NEW YORK (WWTI) – -More than 10,000 unrepresented New York State employees will be eligible to receive 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave, according to Governor Hochul’s office.

The parental leave benefits can be used for bonding with a newborn, fostered or adopted child. The governor’s office says the majority of employees will be able to take leave immediately.

Unrepresented executive branch employees who work full-time or at least 50% part time are eligible for the benefit.

“The dedicated New Yorkers who keep our state moving should not be forced to choose between a paycheck and caring for their child, and this policy will establish New York State as a model for helping working families,” Governor Hochul said.

“My administration is committed to giving our public servants the support they need because it’s not only good for their families, it’s good policy.”