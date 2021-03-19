New York State extends tax deadline to May 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, New York extended the statewide income tax deadline to May 17 to align with the federal decision announced earlier this week.

This was confirmed through a statement made by the New York State Budget Director Robert F. Mujica, Jr.

Mujica stated the following:

At the Governor’s direction, the Department of Tax and Finance will be extending the New York State income tax deadline to May 17 to align with the federal decision to do the same. This 30-day extension provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file. This will shift approximately $6 billion of revenue from April to May and the State will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow.

The International Revenue Service officially delayed the April 15 tax deadline until May 17 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.