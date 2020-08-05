New York State facing the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tropical storm Isaias continued to impact New York State late last night, and a beach hazards statement is still in effect for the North Country.

Multiple watches, warnings and advisories for Tropical Storms, Floods, Tornados and High Winds remained in place by the National Weather Service through later Tuesday evening.

The storm continued on a northern track through the state and caused multiple downed trees, localized flash flooding and 870,000 power outages. Approximately were still without power as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rains and winds impacted the North Country resulting in a Beach Hazards Statement. The statement was issued early Wednesday morning and is expected to remain in effect through the evening of August 5 in Jefferson, Northern Cayuga and Oswego Counties.

A complete listing of weather alerts following Tropical Storm Isaias can be found on the National Weather Service website.

