New York State Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into renewable energy

The 52nd Annual Butter Sculpture is coming down but it’s life isn’t over. American Dairy Association North East and Noblehurst Farms transported and recycled the deconstructed 800-pound sculpture, which was created using “scrap butter,” butter from damaged packaging or similar circumstances that make it unsuitable for sale and consumption.

The butter will now be recycled at the dairy farm in Linwood in the farm’s methane and convert it into renewable energy. Weekly, th digester receives up to 200 tons of food waste, creating energy for the nearby community and the farms onsite creamery.

“We are honored to be recycling the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture for the fifth year in a row,” said dairy farmer Chris Noble of Noblehurst Farms and Craigs Creamery . “We plan to mix the butter sculpture with other food waste collected from food retailers and manufacturers to create a delicious recipe for the anaerobic bacteria in our digester to munch on in order to create renewable energy.”

