New York State Fair orange lot access improvement project completed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Orange Lot access improvement project has been completed at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Governor Andrew Cuomo marked the completion of Phase 2 of the project on September 15. According to Cuomo, the project will improve access to the state fairgrounds.

As part of the project, the State Department of Transportation constructed a new I-690 eastbound on-ramp bridge, ensuring that a temporary traffic signal on the highway will not be required during future events at the State Fair. The new I-690 eastbound on-ramp bridge also accommodates pedestrians with a 10-foot wide pedestrian walkway that will help ease the journey to and from the Orange lot.

The new onramp to I-690 East and pedestrian bridge is now complete in our Orange Lot. This will spell the end to a bit of history. The traffic light along I-690, which may be the only one on any interstate in America, will be retired. pic.twitter.com/UUfzSDWr4x — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) September 15, 2020

“The completion of this project is about more than just a parking lot – it’s proof that regardless of the challenges we face, New York will continue moving forward and building back better,” Governor Cuomo said. “These new road access improvements enhance the great work we have already done at the New York State Fairgrounds, making it one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions and ensuring that when the State Fair returns it will be stronger than ever before.”

According to Governor Cuomo’s office, Phase 1 of the project began on October 2017 and completed by 2018. The $27 million project created over 7,000 additional parking spaces in the Orange Lot. Additionally, A new exit ramp to Interstate 690 west from the western end of the Orange Lot also allowed fairgoers direct access to I-690 from the State Fair and the Onondaga County-owned amphitheater.

“The completion of the Orange Lot ramp solves a major challenge for us and our transportation partners, and will help greatly with the flow of traffic out of our largest parking lot. This improvement continues the changes begun by Governor Cuomo that have transformed the Fair and the Fairgrounds,” stated New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Governor Cuomo confirmed that this project and investments completed “CNY Rising.”

