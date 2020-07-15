New York State has the highest need for loans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) –With the U.S. employment rate still at 11% following the coronavirus pandemic, a recent study determined that New York state residents are at the highest need for loans.

Those who struggled with finances during the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdowns are now searching for loans to relieve financial pressure.

New York State ranked first in wallethub’s study to determine which state’s residents needed loans the most.

New York State specific findings included:

Ranked 4th in loan search interest

Ranked 2nd in payday loans search interest

Ranked 6th for home equity loan search interest

Ranked 20th for change in average inquiry count

These metrics combine internal credit report data with data on Google search increases for three loan-related terms. WalletHub combined internal credit report data with data on Google search increases for three loan-related terms in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Read the whole study on the WalletHub website.

