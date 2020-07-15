New York State helping Atlanta in fight against COVID-19

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State will send PPE and test kits to Atlanta to help with ongoing COVID-19 response efforts as the city struggles with a resurgence of cases.

Earlier this week, at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will deploy resources to teams in Atlanta, as well as share expertise on contact tracing and provide technical assistance to support Atlanta’s contact tracing program.

“During New York’s greatest hour of need, other states sent volunteers, masks and equipment to help us flatten the curve and save lives. We are incredibly grateful to the 30,000 volunteers and donations that came to us during that hell. Now that we have flattened the curve and our numbers are strong, we are paying it forward to places like Atlanta, where Mayor Bottoms has been an aggressive and effective leader fighting this virus,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We have people who have been through this and know how to fight COVID-19, and we stand ready to aid states and localities in whatever way we can. Today, on behalf of the family of New York, we will deploy test kits and PPE to Atlanta as they struggle with surging cases.”

The initial delivery of the following equipment will be delivered to Atlanta by July 17, including:

7,500 VTM Test Kits

7,500 Gowns

7,500 Gloves

7,500 N95 Masks

7,500 Face Shields

2.5 pallets of Styrofoam Coolers

1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.