New York State hospitals agree to transfer patients, share supplies

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a statewide public-private hospital plan to fight the coronavirus today.

As part of the plan, public and private hospitals from across the state have agreed to implement a new approach to fighting the virus. Hospitals that are beginning to reach or exceed capacity can transfer patients to other hospitals that are not as full.

Hospitals throughout New York State have also agreed to share supplies, staff and other resources as needed. The State Department of Health will work with the statewide healthcare system to create a command center to share information between hospitals.

The first 1,000-bed temporary hospital at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is open and accepting patients today after being constructed in one week.

“As the numbers continue to increase, the situation is becoming painfully clear that the front line battle of this virus will be fought in our healthcare system,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We need more healthcare professionals, we need more supplies, we need more capacity and we need it now. The entire country has been playing catch up with this virus since day one, but in New York we have been trying to plan forward and get ahead of the problem.”

“We are continuing to stockpile supplies in preparation for the apex of the curve, and we have reached an agreement with the statewide healthcare system to coordinate and work together as one entity to balance the load of patients and share staff and resources.”

There are 6,984 additional cases of novel coronavirus confirmed since yesterday, bringing the total to 66,497 confirmed cases in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.