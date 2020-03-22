New York State implementing drug trials in effort to combat COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State will begin to implement drug trials in an attempt to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State has acquired 70,000 doses of Hydroxychloroquine, 10,000 doses of Zithromax and 750,000 doses of Chloroquine. The trials will start on March 24.

Governor Cuomo urged the FDA to immediately approve serological testing for COVID-19 antibodies, which will help determine which individuals already had the virus and resolved it on their own.

Such testing would allow more individuals to return to work, including healthcare workers, helping to address the shortage of medical staff in hospitals.

“To get through this crisis we need to be sure our hospitals and healthcare system have the equipment, facilities and staff they need to treat patients and save lives, and we also need to make sure that New Yorkers whose lives have been turned upside down by the virus are getting financial relief to help cope with this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said.

“In New York we have a plan in place to increase our hospital capacity and supplies and lessen the financial burden on New Yorkers. We are doing everything we possibly can as a state, but we can’t do it alone — we need the help of the federal government. I am asking the President for expeditious approval and execution of these hospital facilities, to nationalize the acquisition of medical supplies and to prioritize sending stimulus money to individuals. Time matters and minutes count because there are lives at stake.”

“We are a nation capable of overcoming any challenge — we will overcome this challenge and America will be greater for it, and my hope is that New York will lead the way forward.”

