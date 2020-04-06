New York State increases maximum fine for violating social distancing protocol

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that all schools and nonessential businesses will remain closed through April 29. NYS on Pause has been extended for two weeks.

New York State is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence. The governor reminded localities that they have the authority to enforce the protocols.

Governor Cuomo is asking the federal government to allow the USNS Comfort hospital ship to be used for COVID-19 patients in an effort to relieve pressure on the state’s hospital system.

President Trump has already granted the governor’s request for the Javits temporary hospital facility to be used for only COVID-19 positive patients.

The governor announced that 802 ventilators have been distributed downstate through the state’s “surge and flex” system where all hospital systems are working together as one and sharing supplies, equipment and staff.

An additional 8,658 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed since yesterday in New York, bringing the statewide total to 130,689 confirmed cases.

