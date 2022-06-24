ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down Roe v. Wade, New York State has launched a multi-platform advertising campaign to inform people about access to abortions.

In New York, women can get an abortion up to and including 24 weeks of pregnancy. After 24 weeks, abortions are available if the woman’s health or pregnancy is at risk.

The Abortion Access Always campaign includes a new website with information regarding abortion rights, providers, supports and payment options. The website is available in 12 different languages.

“We feared this dark day—but New York did not hesitate to prepare for it,” Governor Hochul said. “The Supreme Court has dealt a crushing blow to all who value the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. Let me be clear: the Supreme Court has failed us, but New York State will not. Our Abortion Access Always campaign builds on efforts to ensure that everyone knows that abortions remain safe, legal, and accessible here. As long as I am Governor, this State will protect you.”

Governor Hochul called the decision “appalling” in a press release, adding that “New York will continue to be a safe haven for women across this country.” New York will provide safe abortion access to New Yorkers and women coming to the state seeking care. Women do not have to be a state resident to receive care in New York.

“Forty million women—more than half of the population of reproductive age in this country—live in states already rolling back abortion rights,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “Many of these states will not permit exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape, incest, or those that threaten the life of the mother.”

“The devastating judgement delivered by the U.S. Supreme Court is a public health travesty and a human rights crisis that threatens the health of us all. Individuals must have the basic right to choose the medical and social determinants that will impact their health outcomes and drive their life course, and this must include access to safe abortions. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our team at NYSDOH, we’re going to ensure every New Yorker, and every individual coming to our State seeking care, knows it.”

Abortion has been legal in New York State since 1970, three years before the Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion throughout the United States. The federal ruling to limit access to abortion will not impact abortion access in New York State.

Abortion services in New York must be completely confidential. Providers are not allowed to disclose any information to anyone other than individual receiving the abortion without the individual’s permission, including medical records as well as any information about the appointment or procedure.

Confidentiality applies to the other biological parent of the fetus, parents of the individual, where the patient is a minor, and anyone else who has not been identified as having the individual’s express permission to receive information about the abortion.

In New York, Medicaid covers the cost of an abortion and other health insurance options may as well.

The Abortion Access Always website is accessible on desktop and mobile devices.