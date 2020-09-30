New York State launches clean energy workforce training program

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is launching a new initiative to train workers and install technologies to combat climate change.

Governor Andrew Cuomo officially announced a new partnership to prepare New Yorkers for job growth within the clean energy industry. The Career Pathway Training Partnerships program will train workers in high efficiency heating, ventilation and electric heat pump technologies.

According to Governor Cuomo, this initiative aims to train a minimum of 1,000 workers, with priorities in training low-income New Yorkers and those facing environmental injustices in their communities.

The Career Training Partnerships program will be administered by NYSERDA and will deliver hands-on entry-level technical training. NYSERDA will provide awards up to $550,000 to selected training providers.

According to NYSERDA, the goal of the program will be to develop an HVAC talent pool raging from high school students, out-of-school youth and unemployed or underemployed.

“Growing the clean energy economy will be a critical factor in New York’s efforts to build back better and combat climate change,” stated Governor Cuomo. “These investments and partnerships will help us increase the number of skilled workers to meet the sector’s growing demands, while ensuring underserved communities are directly benefiting from and participating in our efforts to make buildings healthier and more efficient through innovative clean energy solutions.”

The partnership will designate $8.5 million in investments for workforce trainings. Additionally, the announcement on September 29, 2020 was part of the state’s clean energy and jobs agenda.

