New York State needs $30 billion in aid over next 2 years

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo, along with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, sent a joint letter to New York’s Congressional Delegation outlining the urgent need for federal aid for state and local governments in the anticipated relief package.

New York State needs $30 billion in aid over the next two years to meet its obligations.

The letter states that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently posted a $12 billion deficit. Funding has been requested for the MTA to sustain its daily operations. The Port Authority is in need of $3 billion to continue improvements undertaken at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

Lawmakers also requested a full restoration of the SALT deduction be included in the final passage of the most recent COVID-19 legislation.

