New York State Office of Addiction Services announces “Prevent Overdose” campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) announced the launch of a statewide campaign designed to prevent overdose deaths and provide information needed to save lives.

According to OASAS, the goal of “Prevent Overdose” is to raise awareness about the perilous dangers of mixing fentanyl with illicit drugs.

This includes counterfeit prescription pills, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine (both powder and crack), ecstasy and others.

Components of the campaign will include social media content, video and streaming messages, a new website, and free virtual naloxone training’s.

A new episode of “New Hope, New Life with OASAS”, will also be available in English and Spanish.

“So many of our fellow New Yorkers are dealing with the consequences of addiction and our campaigns enable us to let them know that we are always here to provide knowledge and the support needed to make healthy choices that foster a substance free lifestyle, whether it’s for themselves or a loved one,” OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said.

The “Prevent Overdose” Campaign will run for four weeks starting on July 20.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPE line at: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

