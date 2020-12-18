New York State, outside NYC, unemployment rate remains lower than national average

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State has reported an additional month of gains for the economy.
The New York State Department of Labor has reported statistics for November 2020; confirming the seventh consecutive month of gains for the state economy.
According to the DOL, in November 36,300 new private sector jobs were added with statewide unemployment dropping to 8.4%/. The DOL stated that the states private sector job count grew faster in November than the national count.
Compared to October 2020, New York State saw a net increase of 29.5 thousand, or +0.3% change in total nonfarm jobs, and a net increase of 33.6 thousand, or 0.5% change in private sector jobs.
These rates are compared to the National rates below. All rates are seasonally adjusted.
|Change in total nonfarm jobs
|Change in private sector jobs
|Net
|%
|Net
|%
|New York State
|+29,500
|+0.3
|+36,300
|+0.5
|United States
|+245,000
|+0.2
|+344,000
|+0.3
Additionally, in November, New York State saw a decrease in the average unemployment rate. In November 2020, the statewide unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, with all areas outside of New York City falling to 5.7%. However, these rates are still an increase compared to the same timeframe last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
November 2020 unemployment rates, compared to previous rates are outlined below. All rates are seasonally adjusted.
|November 2020
|October 2020
|November 2019
|New York State (outside of NYC)
|5.7%
|6.5%
|4.1%
|New York City
|12.1%
|13.0%
|3.6%
|New York State
|8.4%
|9.2%
|3.9%
|United States
|5.7%
|6.9%
|3.5%
According to the DOL, the number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18 thousand New York businesses.
