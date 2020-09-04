New York State Park dedicated to LGBTQ Pioneer

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WWTTI) — An LGBTQ rights activist will be honored through the dedication of a state park.

The former East River State Park in Brooklyn will the first State Park in New York to honor an LGBTQ person and transgender woman of color. The park will be renamed to honor Marsha P. Johnson, who was an LGBTQ rights civil rights activist.

Johnson has been noted as a prominent figured in the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 at the Stonewall tavern in Greenwich Village. Additionally, she was a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front, activist with ACT UP and co-founder of STAR.

The newly renamed state park will featured a decorative perimeter fence honoring Johnson. As Johnson was known for adorning herself with colorful flowers, the design reflects her style and colors.

The park also placed interpretive signage outlining the life of Johnson and her role in promoting LGBTQ rights and treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS.

According to state parks, new upgrades will include a newly development park house and education center, a signature festival grounds and installation of public arts.

