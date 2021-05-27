New York State parks and beaches open for Memorial Day Weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Visitors are being invited to all parks and beaches across New York State.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation confirmed that it will open 22 beaches, pools and sprayground across the state for swimming this Memorial Day weekend.

State Parks also confirmed that beaches, campgrounds and picnic areas will return to normal operating capacity this summer.

“I welcome residents and visitors alike to kick-off the summer season by visiting a state park or historic site and seeing for themselves all the beauty and history this state has to offer,” said Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Thanks to the great progress we’ve made fighting the covid-19 crisis, families can look forward to renewing their summer traditions and discovering new adventures at our State Parks.”

However, visitors are urged to abide by the following guidelines when visiting parks.

Maintain a six foot distance between parties

Follow guidance to maintain distance including signage, distance markers, directional arrows and physical barriers

Unvaccinated visitors must wear a face covering when unable to maintain social distancing

All visitors are required to wear a face covering inside park buildings

State Parks will continue its social distance ambassador program this summer to encourage social distancing in areas of high pedestrian traffic and prone to crowding.

Swimming availability varies by park. Weather permitting, the following State Park swimming beaches will be open Memorial Day weekend:

Long Island Jones Beach Robert Moses Hither Hills Sunken Meadow

Mid-Hudson Lake Tiorati Lake Welch Rockland Lake pool

Capital District Grafton Lakes Lake Taghkanic Moreau Lake Taconic – Copake Falls Thompson’s Lake

Mohawk Valley Delta Lake Gilbert Lake Glimmerglass Verona Beach Central Green Lakes Fair Haven Beach

Southern Tier Chenango Valley

Finger Lakes Seneca Lake Sprayground

Western New York Beaver Island Woodlawn



Additional swimming facilities will open as the summer continues. A listing of swimming beaches with hours of operation is available on the New York State Parks website.

State Parks campgrounds will be open for Memorial Day weekend. Reservations are required.