CLINTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently assisting the Vermont State Police in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Specific details on the homicide investigation have yet to be released, but according to NYSP, on March 1, troopers were called to assist the Vermont State Police following reports of a vehicle and its occupants traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County.

State Troopers located the vehicle southbound near State Route 199 in Milan and initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver of the reported vehicle failed to stop and spike strips were utilized.

The vehicle chase ended in the town of Clinton, but the two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Both were located shortly after in the surrounding wooded area.

State Police confirmed that the passenger of the vehicle was released uninjured and the vehicle’s driver was transported to a local area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable conditions.

New York State Police stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will continue to provide updates as they are made available by NYSP.