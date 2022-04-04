NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police have announced they will be participating in the national crackdown on distracted driving in honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.

The enforcement effort is refered to as “Operation Hang Up” and will fetaure increased patrols and checkpoints targeting drivers who are using electronic devices behind thee wheel. The effort will begin on April 4 and will remain in effect until April 11.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles during the campaign. A press release from NYSP stated that the purpose of the strategy is to better observe distracted driving violations.

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen stressed the importance of staying focused on the road.

“Distracted Driving continues to be a leading factor in motor vehicle crashes. Yet, the deaths and injuries caused by distracted driving are 100 percent preventable,” Bruen said. “Drivers must be aware of their surroundings and consciously reduce distractions and behaviors that take their attention from the road. State Police will continue to work toward making New York’s roads safer and we will hold distracted drivers accountable.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 3,142 people were killed in the United States in distraction-affected crashes in 2020. To help prevent more tragedies, NHTSA recommends that motorists pull over to read or send texts, have a passenger text for you or put their phone in thr trunk to avoid checking it while screw it.

NYSP also warned residents of the implications distracting driving has. Current New York State law includes the penalties listed below for distracted drivers.