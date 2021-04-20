New York State Police cracking down on impaired driving on 4/20

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police have announced that it will crack down on drug-impaired driving during an enforcement and prevention campaign on April 20, 2021.

According to State Police, additional patrols will be added to roadways to target on impaired drivers as April 20, or 4/20, is a day associated with increased marijuana use.

NYSP released the following statement on the crackdown effort:

Drug-impaired driving has become an increasing danger on our nation’s roads. Last month, New York became the latest state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, in addition to permitting use of the drug for medical purposes. The State Police want to remind New Yorkers that it is illegal to drive impaired by marijuana or any other substance. New York State Police

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.

Additionally NYSP stated that on average, an arrest for impaired driving can cost $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs and more. If caught, drivers can also face jail time.

To encourage safe driving, State Police offered the following safety tips and reminders of the dangers of driving while impaired.