ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul was on hand to graduate 232 new New York State Troopers from the 213th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on Thursday, December 20.

The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany earlier this morning. The graduation of 232 new troopers now brings their ranks to 4,781 sworn members.

“I commend these 232 men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The members of the New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep the rest of us safe – in a world where their mission has grown more challenging and complex. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to thank the graduates for their hard work and perseverance – and welcome them to the long gray line.”

The north country is covered by Troop B out of Ray Brook that covers St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. Troop D based out of Oneida includes, Jefferson and Lewis counties. Here are the Troopers from the area that have passed basic training.

Trooper Cameron Frost, Massena

Trooper Chad Mason Jr., Malone

Trooper John Powers IV, Ogdensburg

Trooper Aaron Armstrong, Lisbon

Trooper Erik Lyndaker, Croghan

Trooper Cody Sweeny, Philadelphia

Trooper Nicholas Curtiss, Black River

Trooper Jared Arnold, Adams

Trooper John Poggi, Watertown

Trooper Matthew McManaman, Dexter

“Today marks another significant moment in the proud history of the New York State Police,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick Chiumento said in a statement. “The graduation ceremony is one of our finest traditions and introduces a new generation of highly trained Troopers, who will serve the citizens of the State of New York with honor and integrity. They have endured months of intense training both within and outside the classroom and have earned their place in our ranks. I am proud to welcome these graduates to the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agency in the nation.”

The new Troopers will report for field duty on Wednesday, December 27 at their respective troops. For the next ten weeks, new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior training officers.