New York State Police hosting car seat check event in Watertown on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents have the opportunity to learn more about keeping their children safe on October 19.

The New York State Police Department will be hosting a child passenger seat event at the Target in Watertown at 21800 Towne Center Drive. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to a press release from New York State Police, child seat technicians will be present to help attendees with the installations of car seats. They will also be answering any questions parents may have regarding the topic.