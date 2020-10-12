New York State Police identify man injured in Brownville truck and pedestrian crash

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details following a pedestrian and truck crash.

According to New York State Police, a Brownville man was struck by a truck on October 9 while attempting to cross an intersection. The pedestrian involved was identified as Paul R. Sanford, 76, as we was attempt to cross the intersection of Bridge Street and State Route 12E in Brownville.

NYSP confirmed that Sanford was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition. As State Police stated Sanford was wearing dark clothing and not utilizing a crosswalk, no charges are anticipated.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Brownville Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance.

